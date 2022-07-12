Latta FCCLA students attend Leadership Conference

Seven Latta FCCLA students attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America´s (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference in sunny San Diego June 28th-July 3rd.
Congratulations to Kyndal Schlup from being a National Champion in her Leadership STAR event (Students Taking Action with Recognition)!
Congratulations also to Briley Brundidge for being a National Champion in her Sustainability STAR event! Sara Mearns earned a silver award in her Teach and Train STAR event.
Competing on a national level in these STAR events is a big accomplishment and Latta FCCLA is very proud of these members and their hard work.
Summer Wilson, Jaden Taylor, Mackenzie Pollard, and Cassidy Miller showcased their chapter projects in the Spotlight on Projects event.
While attending NLC the ladies got to hear Kenyon Salo, Denver Broncos skydiver, watch the national FCCLA fashion show, attend the FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl Finals, attend five general sessions, participate in many workshops, and meet many new friends across all fifty states!
In addition to their time at the convention, the Okies from Latta were privileged to soak up some California sun while visiting La Jolla Beach, Coronado Beach, Pacific & Mission Beach, the San Diego Zoo, and SeaPort Village.
