Latta FCCLA members attended the District Leadership Conference held at Ada High School on Thursday, October 27.
A total of 53 members were in attendance. These students got a special learning experience that will sharpen their leadership skills for life. The keynote speaker for this year was Generation Why out of Oklahoma City. Latta FCCLA was recognized as one of two Gold Star Chapters in the district.
There are also two National STAR Event Champions from Latta High School (Briley Brundidge, Sustainability Challenge and Kyndal Schlup, Leadership).
There are currently two Latta members serving as district officers (Jaden Taylor, Vice President of Public Relations and Summer Wilson, Vice President of Community Service).
Oklahoma FCCLA’s First Vice President, Kyndal Schlup, spoke at the conference and installed the new district officer team. She is a senior at Latta High School. This conference was a success and the chapter is so grateful for the opportunity!
