Latta FCCLA leaders visit nation's capital

Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, Latta’s FCCLA Organization (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) had two state executive council officers attend a National FCCLA event called “Capitol Leadership,” located in Washington, D.C. From the left, Caroline Skaggs, FCCLA state president, and Hope Wear, FCCLA vice president of programs, traveled to Washington, where they met other FCCLA members from across the nation. Members joined together to advocate for career and technological education. Caroline and Hope were able to tell the legislative staff about their journey with FCCLA and the positive impact family and consumer sciences has had on them. FCCLA’s mission is “to promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences Education,” according to the national FCCLA website.