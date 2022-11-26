Latta FCCLA had several students complete at the district STAR events

Latta FCCLA members recently competed in the district STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events.

Daisy Marical advances to regionals placing 1st in Creed Speaking. Cal Reeves, Derek Smith, and Lucas Stainkamp advance to regionals placing first in Level 1 Repurpose and Redesign. Camden Oliphant also advances to regionals placing second in Level 2 Repurpose and Redesign. Jadyn Jackson placed third in cake decorating and Andrea Martinez placed fourth in Career Investigation. 

