Latta FCCLA attends state convention

Latta FCCLA attended the 2023 Oklahoma FCCLA State Convention on April 6th.
Latta High School senior Kyndal Schlup completed her duties as Oklahoma’s First Vice President, and Latta High School sophomore Jaden Taylor was elected to the ‘23-’24 State Executive Council as Vice President of Community Service.
Briley Brundidge placed 3rd in state. State champions Jaden Taylor, Wyatt Harrod, and Sara Mearns will be advancing to national competition in Denver this summer. T
he Latta chapter received the gold chapter of excellence award for obtaining 100% membership. Latta FCCLA was also a Grant a Wish recipient. Congratulations to everyone who participated!
