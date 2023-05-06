Latta Public School has four faculty members who are retiring. Mrs. Linda Priest, reading specialist; Ms. Chris Sellers, business administrator; Mrs. Lea Ann Stevenson, special education teacher; and Mrs. Sandra Weddle, high school secretary, will be retiring at the completion of this school year after many years of service in education.
Mrs. Linda Priest has been an educator for thirty-one years. Twenty-nine of those years have been served at Latta Public School teaching junior high social studies, kindergarten, and being the reading specialist for 1st and 2nd grades. Before coming to Latta, she taught pre-kindergarten at Roff Public Schools for two years.
Mrs. Priest earned a Bachelor of Science degree with early childhood, elementary education, and social studies certifications from East Central University.
Linda has three children, Cody Priest and his wife Tara, Keisha Lee, and Colton Priest. She also has seven grandsons: Bryar, Camden, Braxtyn, Rhett, Breckyn, Gunner, and Briggs.
Mrs. Priest said, “As far back as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I was fortunate to be influenced by some of the best teachers, academically and inspirationally. Mrs. Gayle Johns, Mrs. Quida Stokes, and Mr. Bill Lee were just a few to name. I embraced and loved my school days, and I wanted to pass on this passion to my students. Even after thirty-one years of teaching, I strive to learn at least one new thing every day, and I challenge my students to do the same. Through the years I’ve always tried to apply and pass on the “golden rule” of the Bible: You should treat others the way you want to be treated yourself. Teaching has been a rewarding career.”
Additionally, she stated that, “One of my favorite quotes states: “Teacher, you may not see the fruit of today’s work, but you have seeded a lifetime of knowledge.” - Anonymous”
Mrs. Chris Sellers has worked for Latta Public School for fourteen years. Before coming to Latta, she worked for Ada Public Schools, Lerch & Thonn Copiers & Typewriters, and Xerox Copiers.
Chris is married to her husband, Thomas Sellers. Together they have two children: Shane Sellers and his wife Shelby, and Jacie Sellers. She also has two grandchildren: Bradley and Finnick.
Mrs. Sellers said that “the most memorable times [at Latta] were in the summers. Working with Mrs. Lynch and Tammy Reed was very hard, hot work, but it was always fun in very bazaar ways.”
Mrs. Lea Ann Stevenson has worked at Latta Public School for eight years as a special education and resource teacher for the severe profound/multi-handicapped students. Before coming to Latta, she worked at Wewoka Public Schools, Seminole Public Schools, and Vanoss Public Schools. She has been in education for thirteen years.
Mrs. Stevenson holds a Bachelor of Art and Human Services Counseling/Deaf Services and a minor in Interpreting degree from East Central University. She also has a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Administration from East Central University. She currently holds certifications in Severe Profound/Multiple Disabilities PK-12, Mild-Moderate Disabilities PK-12, and English 5-12.
She is married to her husband John Stevenson. Together, they have six children: Alicia Willis; Dustin Willis and wife Kristi; Valerie Maylen and husband Danny; Angie Collins and husband Joe; Michael Stevenson and wife Brandi; and Ashley Mitchon and husband Micah. They also have sixteen grandchildren: Jacob Riddle, Aja Riddle, Henley Willis, Dawson Willis, Kensington Willis, Courtney Stevenson, Garrett Mantooth, Jordan Cook, Emma Collins, Makayla Halley, Tayer Lyerly, Gaige Lyerly, Zane Lyerly, Kynsley Pruitt, Kyler Pruitt, and Kason Pruitt. They also have one bonus son, Ryan Helterbrand.
She said, “I chose to pursue a teaching career in Special Education first, because that is where God led me. Secondly, [I pursued this career] out of my desire to help each student who crossed my path reach his or her full potential.
My first years of teaching included ten severe profound students, of which only three were verbal and seven were in wheelchairs. We had a halloween parade with halloween costumes and wheelchair costumes and even made the local newspaper. We also performed a Christmas play for the parents with each student involved. The appreciation that these parents expressed in seeing their children participating in these simple, everyday events that so many take for granted will always be one of the greatest acknowledgements that I could receive. As I continued my teaching career, some of my students returned to see me and tell me that I had made a difference in their lives. What greater reward could one ask for? My heart is full.
I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my husband who has supported me in every way. I am also very grateful for my parents who always believed in me. I have made many friends along the way who will always hold a special place in my heart. To the parents who entrusted me with your children, Thank You!”
Mrs. Sandra Weddle has served Latta Public Schools as the high school secretary for forty years.
She received her Bachelor of Art and Sociology degree from East Central University in 1970.
She is married to Wayneath Weddle, and together they have three children: Mary Kalyn Weddle, Karrie Smith, and Clay Weddle and wife Amy. They also have eight grandchildren: Fletcher, Finley, Canaan, Ruthie Grace, Deacon, Jordan, Sophie Joy, and Hattie Faith.
Sandra says she chose to work at Latta because it was “a gift from God.”
She stated that “The entire Latta experience has been positive and a blessing…the administration, teachers, secretarial staff, maintenance staff, cafeteria staff, students, parents… there is not any part that I have not enjoyed.
Latta School is a very special place in so many ways. Over such a long period of time, it has become like family, making it very difficult to leave. But now is a good time to do that. Lots of exciting things are happening at Latta, and I plan to keep a connection.”
Congratulations on your retirement from Latta Public School. Our community thanks you for your dedication to educating the future of America.
