All students who attended Latta Elementary School (pre-kindergarten through third grade) last school year will enroll from noon until 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the elementary office. All students who have had new immunizations should bring updated immunization records.
New students who are residents of the Latta district (pre-kindergarten through fourth grade) will enroll from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the elementary office. New students must bring proof of residency in the district, as well as the name and address of the last school they attended.
Latta pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students who have not attended a public school must bring their birth certificate, immunization records, their CDIB card if applicable, and proof of residency if residing within the district. A readiness screening and/or a speech and hearing screening may also be scheduled at the time of enrollment. Please be prepared to make time for these screenings. For more information, phone the elementary office at 332-7669.
Enrollment for high school grades 9-12
and middle school grades 5-8
All students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at enrollment.
New students
9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
New students who are residents of the Latta School District must have proof of residency
Prospective new students living outside the district and seeking a transfer to Latta School should contact school office at 580-332-3300 prior to this date
Current/returning students
Noon until 6 p.m. Aug. 5. (Seniors will take pictures for senior panel at enrollment.)
Meet the Teacher Night
Latta School will host a “Meet the Teacher Night” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13. This will be very informal, and parents are welcome to bring the student’s school supplies with them.
