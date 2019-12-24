Mrs. Fortner’s
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
I want a robot and a gun and transformers and a rainbow pencil and a marker and a Mr. Potato head and a fake phone and I would like a picture of my family and I would like a fake computer and I would like a toy octopus. I have a question, I like Christmas and I want to send a card to Santa, can I send a card to Santa?
Love, Max Elliott
Dear Santa,
I have 3 things I want from Santa. I want an Elsa thing and some more makeup because my other makeup just got lost and old and dried up, so I need some more. I also want a new kitchen.
Love, Koreigh Cannon
Dear Santa,
I want a lightsaber, a remote control car, some headphones that have ears and that’s all! Thank you for all these presents! I love you Santa!
Love, Chayton Matzkevech
Dear Santa,
I want a toy car and a motor scooter. You are the BEST Santa!!
Love, Brantley Shifflett
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll. I also want a toy horsey. That’s all I want this year.
Love, Olivia Weaver
Dear Santa,
I want makeup and Jo Jo Siwa shoes this year. I want toys and my brother wants sharkie dolls. When I get bigger I want skating! And there are these new cars that work and we need a big one! My brother likes shoes too.
Love, Zimrie Veales
Dear Santa,
I want make up and fingernail polish and toys. I like Barbies and I want lots and lots and lots more toys! I also want rubber bands for my hair. I would like to have a real phone. I also need some socks and some new shoes. And one more thing, I would like a tablet.
Love, Catherine Coffell
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll that moves. I also want a teddy bear. I just want toys. I would like a toy kitchen with food. I also need a bouncy ball. Santa, would you please bring my puppy a bow? I will give you a card, Santa! I love Santa!
Love, Kamryn Williams
Dear Santa,
I want a real unicorn! I also want an owlet toy and a PJ Masks set and a Barbie play set. I also need a Barbie house. I want a Minnie Mouse watch. I want a phone too. How about some toy scissors?
Love, Weslyn Romines
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle for Christmas. I want a race car and track too. I want a new pillow and some new shoes. I want a microphone so I can sing some songs. Can I have a tablet and a TV too? I also want a chair so I could watch my TV. Oh! I need a trampoline! Maybe I need a table too.
Love, Trenton McCraw
Dear Santa,
I would like a race car and a motorcycle and a Lightning McQueen playset. I also want a PJ Masks set. I would like a doctor’s kit and a boy nurse. I also need a soccer ball. I would like to play with pretend food sometimes too. I want a calendar and I want to have the ABC’s. And I want a bouncy ball. I need 4 year old’s toys. I would like to bake you a pie, Santa!
Love, Kash Mullins
Dear Santa,
I need a Playstation card. I like Imaginext toys too. I will leave you some milk and cookies, Santa!
Love, Mason Bell
Dear Santa,
I want a batmobile that has a handle and when you press the middle button it makes the batmobile go super fast! I even want a race car and anytime you press the left button it makes it go and you can put man inside of there! I also want something that has a super fast bumble bee and when you press the middle button or the left button on the handle it makes it transform and then it can walk. I love Santa!
Love, Bryce Sibble
Dear Santa,
I want a batman that has a controller. I want a thing that shoots...like a gun...like a Nerf gun! I also want a microphone toy that I can sing with. I just want toys.
Love, Cassius Willis
Dear Santa,
Me will send me list to Santa and Santa will know what me wants. I will have to think...a
phone, and a toy race car, and ummmm I don’t know. That’s all. Me just want presents from Santa.
Love, Ian Bozeman
Dear Santa,
I want a dummy and cool clothes. I want a stretchy shirt and also gray pants and gray shoes. And, and cameras. I love Santa!
Love, Austin Trevino
Dear Santa,
I want a crocodile and a bear and a dolphin and a lion and a tiger! I need a monkey!
Love, Kason Dildine
Mrs. Reeves’
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa, I want a horse toy, a bunny, chocolate bears, a toy heart, a toy turtle, toy candy cane, toy lotion, and a toy car.
Love, Abbie
Dear Santa, I want monster trucks, cars, robots, and Star Wars toys.
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa, I want a transformer, a Bakugan and I want a remote control robot. I want something for my sister. I want slime for my sister.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa, I want another airplane like the one I lost. Computer. I want a little pumpkin that I can cut open myself. Nothing else.
Love, Cohen
Dear Santa, I want a Hulks mask, a dinosaur, a robot, a shake, Santa Claus, books, a rope, a Christmas tree, a Scar and Simba from Lion King.
Love, Dakota
Dear Santa, I want Legos and books.
Love, Kyson
Dear Santa, I want a Paw Patrol tower and pups, pup pads, robot, a toy ladder, a toy slide, a Santa Claus toy like my brother has because he’s funny. A elf toy. That’s it.
Love, Myles
Dear Santa, I want a unicorn. I want a toy Barbie doll with a suitcase, a pillow and some other stuff. I think I want a unicorn book with a unicorn front. I want an owl. My want a Supergirl thing. My want a toy turtle. I want like a bow that is pink. A notebook, a crayon book, crayons. I want toy dog. My think I want a new cup. Some lotion. A Peppa Pig castle. I want a giraffe. I want a toy desk. I want an emoji pillow. A toy snake. I want a new blanket. My want a toy frog. Thank you!!
Love, Jaycie
Dear Santa, I want a motorcycle and a puzzle. I want a bicycle. I want a Christmas tree as a toy. I want a kitchen center like at school. I’ve been good all year long! I want you to get Jackson something, maybe like a bike. Thank you Santa!
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa, I want LOL dolls, Polly Pockets, all the Trolls people, a toy Christmas tree, a Paw Patrol car, a toy Santa, a toy elf, a toy reindeer, a toy snowman, a toy candy cane, a toy ornament, a toy flower and a toy unicorn. What do you do whenever you are at home? I want a toy Frosty the Snowman and books, crayons, a bow that is rainbow. I want some shoes, some clothes, and pants. Thank you Santa!
Love, Lily Rose
Dear Santa, I want a baby doll, a Branch and Poppy toys and a Barbie doll. I want a white ball toy, an elf toy, Play-doh, a Santa toy and that’s all.
Love, Ahannah
Dear Santa, I want a cap boy car. I want a gecko mobile. I want cap boy and gecko with their cars. I want the big Superman and Chewbacca off of Star Wars. Oh, and I want a big robot! I need some crayons too to color. I need markers too and glue if somethings not sticky. I want a new Hulk Smash. Thank you Santa!
Love, John Michael
Dear Santa, I want Super Mario. Been a good boy.
Love, Gentry
Dear Santa, I want a big car and a Paw Patrol toy that has a big, big ladder. A computer that is real that turns on with a mouse and a keyboard. And a Christmas tree.
Love, Kai-Michael
Santa I’ve been good this year. I want a toy like the North Pole.
Love,
Dear Santa, I want books, Peppa Pig and Peppa Pig toys.
Love, Spencer
Dear Santa, I want my Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse. I want a big Santa for me and a tiny one for Aubrey. A elf. A toy phone for Aubrey and a big phone for me. I need a Peppa Pig table for Aubrey and me so I can teach her how to write. She doesn’t know how.
Love, Jovee
Mrs. Wyche’s
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa, Hey Santa! I want to give Santa a dinosaur. I want a toy with sharp claws and it’s a dinosaur, a T-Rex. His belly will close and dinosaurs will come out of it, so I can see it. I have been good. I am going to leave you out a dinosaur popsicle for your snack and you are going to leave one for me too!
I love you!
Love, Grady Wells
Dear Santa, I am going to leave you a snack. It is going to be cookies. I want a remote control car. I have been really good. I want to give you a hug. I am going to leave food for your reindeer. Do your reindeer like carrots?
Love, Kayden Stevens
Dear Santa, I want a remote control car. I want you to bring my daddy a tool box, because he has lots of tools. He needs a new white truck too. He has lots of problems with his truck. It got stuck in the mud yesterday. I want you to bring my mommy some different pencils. They are all broke. The old ones fell out of her purse, and the write part broke. I have been good at home. I have been with my brothers and sisters. I am going to leave you some chocolate chip cookies. Last, but not least, my mom a new key chain!
Love, Rowdy Osborne
Dear Santa, I am going to bring you a cookie, a chocolate chip one. I want a robot that’s even cooler than my Optimus Prime. I want a bulldozer that shoots water out. I want you to bring me a robot, a T-Rex that’s even cooler, than the one I have. It’s the one that makes noise and chops. I want a new toy lion from the zoo and I want it to move his legs. He has a whole, big mane! I have been good whenever my mama tells me to come. I got a new cool shirt Santa!
Love, Jameson Vandever
Dear Santa, I have boots. I want a Halo guy for Christmas. Can I have a Halo guy? I want a Buzz Lightyear and Woody. I’ve being good at my house. I am going to leave you some cookies.
I love you!
Love, D.J. Smart
Dear Santa, I want some lego kits for Christmas. I don’t care what kind you get me, just different kinds. I am going to leave you cookies and milk. I don’t have any carrots, my mom should buy some for your reindeer. I am good at my house.
Love, Gannon Ballagh
Dear Santa, I want you to get me an LOL camper. I want some playdough and barbies. I want a barbie camera too! I want some Frozen headphones too! I am going to leave you some chocolate chip cookies and milk. I have been good.
Love, Kori McFarland
Dear Santa, I want a barbie dream house. I want a real turkey, like a baby one. I want a coffee cup for mommy. I want a new shirt. So, I want a book and I almost forgot I want a kitty. I want to have new playdough and I want some new rainbow pencils. I am going to make you some cookies and milk. I have been a good girl for mommy and daddy.
Love, MaKenna Renes
Dear Santa, I want a baby doll toy. I want a barbie doll. I want a baby doll too. I am going to leave you some goldfish for a snack. I have been really good.
Love, Jasalyn Roberts
Dear Santa, I would like to give you a new reindeer. I want you to bring me, like a thing that you put those shiny things in there and click. I am going to give you some cookies. I am going to give you a new elf too. I have been good.
Love, Kris Garner
Dear Santa, I want a barbie dream camper. I want some barbies and a barbie camera. I am going to leave you some cookies, hot milk, and carrots for the reindeer. I have been really good!
Love, Taos Heck
Dear Santa, I am going to give you a reindeer. I want you to bring me a unicorn toy. I want a barbie and a mermaid too. I want you to buy me a rock for my mermaid. I want a toy phone too. I want a fake computer. I have been good! I am going to leave you some crackers.
I love you, Casedy Jones
Dear Santa, I like you. I have reindeer food for your reindeer, and it’s magic. I want a TV and a grey and green T-Rex. I like you and your elves. I am going to leave you some Santa cookies. I have been good and I like you!
Love, Teagen Mullicane
Dear Santa, I want you to bring me a toy. I want a robot. I want a car too. I want a book. I want a firetruck too and I want you to bring me a heart. I want some markers and an eraser. I want you to bring me a glue stick. I want a candle. I want you to bring my brother and sister a robot. I have been good and I’m not a bad boy at school. I am going to leave you some cheez its and cookies for you.
Love, Malakai Faulkner
Dear Santa, I am going to leave you some cookies. I want you to bring me a bat. I want a Grave Digger monster truck too. I want Forky, Bunny, and Ducky from Toy Story 4. I want a baby german shepherd puppy, a real one.
I have been really good!
Love, Breckyn Lee
Dear Santa, I want you to bring me toys. I want a heart toy. I am going to leave you some chex mix for a snack. I have been good.
Love, Tim Matlock
