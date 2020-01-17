Latta, ECU graduate joins OSU medical mission to Greece

An Oklahoma State University medical student will fulfill a lifelong dream by taking her skills to Greece next month.
Carlee Henderson Cox, a graduate of Latta High School and East Central University who is currently in her third year of study at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, said she signed up for an elective rotation as part of a medical mission to Greece to fulfill a lifelong dream to aid underserved communities abroad.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Cox said by phone Thursday. “As Americans, we have a lot to be thankful for. There’s a lot we can learn from (working) in other countries. It’s important to go to other countries and see how they live.”
Cox’s mission will be based in Athens, Greece, but she will travel to more suburban, rural clinics on the outskirts of the city.
“I know when you hear Greece you think of beauty and history, but I encourage you to look at what the country is going through,” Cox wrote of her decision on a web-based fundraising website. “Much like our country, Greece is going through economical and political turmoil, and many are suffering because of it.”
Cox hopes to care for more than just her clients’ health. She hopes to care for their souls, too.
“This mission will be done with the help of Tim Case Ministries, and I will be able to shine the light that Jesus has put inside of me in places where many feel extreme darkness,” she wrote of her mission.
She said she hopes what she learns and experiences during the mission will provide her with a new perspective to share with those around her.
“I pray that this experience adds a new level of passion to continue serving my community in the US, and that it opens my eyes to things I’m not doing and should be,” Cox wrote.
Cox’s father, James Henderson, praised his daughter for her dedication to serving others.
“I’m very proud of her for the fact that she’s doing so well in medical school that she was chosen to be part of this,” Henderson said Thursday by phone. “I’m proud that she’s doing ministry work for God. She has been blessed and just excelled at everything she’s been a part of because of that.”
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
