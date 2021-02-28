On Feb. 10 and 11, 2021 Latta DECA won state and qualified for DECA International Competition. The winners were as follows

Finalists were:

Josh Harris in Automotive Services

Xavier Hamilton in Business Finance

Tristan Terpstra in Hotel and Lodging

Ryler Rich in Human Resources

Dylan Stephens in Innovation Business Plan

Micco Johnson in Innovation Business Plan

Ethan Showalter in Restaurant and Food Service

Top 4 finishers were:

4th place - Bently HIll in Food Marketing

3rd. place - Camden Griffin, Ajay Kelough, and Christian Wiggins in Community Awareness Project

3rd place - Logan Mackey in Food Marketing

2nd place - Ryler Rich, Caden Wilson, Ethan Showalter in Business Solutions 

2nd place - Maci Dansby, Shannon Page, D.T. Wyche in Buying and Merchandising 

1st place - Danielle Erwin, Cole McElroy and Landen Norton in Buying and Merchandising 

1st - Xavier Hamilton, Abby Grand, Logan Mackey in Financial Literacy Project 

1st Place - Clayton English/Tristan Terpstra/Bently Hill in Sports and Entertainment Operations Research

Congratulations Winners! International CDC here we come!

Abby Grand is the State DECA Vice President.

This year was presented differently but the spirit of the win was the same. Latta DECA has qualified for Internationals since 2001.  

Their advisor and founder is Stacy Oakley

