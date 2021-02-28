On Feb. 10 and 11, 2021 Latta DECA won state and qualified for DECA International Competition. The winners were as follows
Finalists were:
Josh Harris in Automotive Services
Xavier Hamilton in Business Finance
Tristan Terpstra in Hotel and Lodging
Ryler Rich in Human Resources
Dylan Stephens in Innovation Business Plan
Micco Johnson in Innovation Business Plan
Ethan Showalter in Restaurant and Food Service
Top 4 finishers were:
4th place - Bently HIll in Food Marketing
3rd. place - Camden Griffin, Ajay Kelough, and Christian Wiggins in Community Awareness Project
3rd place - Logan Mackey in Food Marketing
2nd place - Ryler Rich, Caden Wilson, Ethan Showalter in Business Solutions
2nd place - Maci Dansby, Shannon Page, D.T. Wyche in Buying and Merchandising
1st place - Danielle Erwin, Cole McElroy and Landen Norton in Buying and Merchandising
1st - Xavier Hamilton, Abby Grand, Logan Mackey in Financial Literacy Project
1st Place - Clayton English/Tristan Terpstra/Bently Hill in Sports and Entertainment Operations Research
Congratulations Winners! International CDC here we come!
Abby Grand is the State DECA Vice President.
This year was presented differently but the spirit of the win was the same. Latta DECA has qualified for Internationals since 2001.
Their advisor and founder is Stacy Oakley
