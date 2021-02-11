Latta breaks ground for new elementary school

SubmittedLatta Schools recently held groundbreaking ceremonies for their new elementary school.

Latta Schools recently held groundbreaking ceremonies for their new elementary school. Pictured are Shawna Lancaster, Elementary Principal; Michael McElroy, School Board Member; Justin Berst, Board Member; Connie Smith, Board Member; Sammy Estes, Board Member; Royce Chandler, Board Member; Cliff Johnson, Superintendent; Tim Elliott, Redland-Childers Architects, P.C.; Kyle Taylor, Redland-Childers Architect, P.C.; Michael Barnes, MacHill Construction; Ronnie Davis, MacHill Construction

