Latta Schools recently held groundbreaking ceremonies for their new elementary school. Pictured are Shawna Lancaster, Elementary Principal; Michael McElroy, School Board Member; Justin Berst, Board Member; Connie Smith, Board Member; Sammy Estes, Board Member; Royce Chandler, Board Member; Cliff Johnson, Superintendent; Tim Elliott, Redland-Childers Architects, P.C.; Kyle Taylor, Redland-Childers Architect, P.C.; Michael Barnes, MacHill Construction; Ronnie Davis, MacHill Construction
Latta breaks ground for new elementary school
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Gary Lee Anderson, 76, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Franklin Andy Coody Jr., 58, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Feb. 8, 2021 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Estes~Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Dolberg Cemetery in Roff, Oklahoma.
ADA [ndash] Agnes Connick, 88, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot to death in Ahloso community
- Vanoss opts out of final three regular season games
- Ada High School students named on first semester honor rolls
- New business is Ada's first ever rock quarry open to the public
- Man goes missing from home
- Latta homecoming coronation
- Ada Public Library hosting used book sale
- DeAngelis making her mark at Rogers State
- Raised beds can keep gardeners busy until spring
- Picture This: I got vaccinated for something else
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.