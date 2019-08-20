Latta bond issue to appear on Sept. 10 ballot

LATTA — Next month, voters who live in the Latta school district will decide the fate of a $16.95 million bond issue to pay for various projects.
District officials have proposed issuing the bonds to finance several projects, including a new elementary school, Superintendent Cliff Johnson said Monday. He said the district is growing and needs a new elementary school to accommodate more students.
“Back in the 2005 school year, our average daily membership was 688 students,” Johnson said. “This past year, it had grown up to 915 students, which is as large as we’ve ever been. In our grades pre-K through four, we average 74 students per grade.”
Johnson said there is only one vacant classroom in the entire district, which is using four temporary classrooms to house the growing number of students.
Other projects that would be financed with part of the proceeds from the bond issue include:
• Repairing the roof on the current elementary school building, which will become a middle school if the bond issue passes.
• Constructing a new building to house the popular ag program, which has outgrown its current building.
• Making safety improvements to existing buildings.
• Creating new driveways and parking areas to alleviate traffic flow problems on campus.
If the bond issue passes, homeowners in the Latta school district would see their property taxes go up by an estimated 12.8 percent, Johnson said.
“An estimate would be that someone that paid $500 in property taxes prior to the election would pay $564 after,” he said. “Or if you wanted to use $1,000 as the number, if they paid $1,000 prior to the election they’d pay $1,128 afterwards.”
Johnson said the district would have 15 years to pay off the bond issue.
The district will host a town hall meeting about the bond issue at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Latta High School auditorium. The election which is only open to registered voters who live within the district’s boundaries, is set for Sept. 10.
