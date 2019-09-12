Patrons of Latta Public Schools have approved a multi-million-dollar bond issue to finance various projects.
The proposition passed easily Tuesday, with 76.38% of voters supporting it and 23.62% voting against it, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. School bond issues need at least 60% of the vote — a supermajority — in order to pass.
The results showed that 309 people cast ballots, with 236 voters in favor of the bond issue and 73 against.
Latta Superintendent Cliff Johnson appreciated voters’ decision to back the bond issue, he said Wednesday.
“We’re just so thankful for the continued trust and support that our community shows for our school — how much that they care about providing our students with the best opportunities that are available,” he said.
The school district will issue $16.96 million in bonds to pay for a variety of projects, including:
• Constructing a new elementary school. The current elementary school will be converted into a middle school.
• Constructing a new building to house the district’s popular ag program.
• Repairing the elementary school roof.
• Making safety upgrades to existing buildings.
• Creating new driveways and parking areas.
Johnson said he would consult the district’s construction manager and architect before deciding which project will be first on the list.
“They’ll help us to lay out the best and the most expedient plan to complete it,” he said.
Passage of the bond issue means that homeowners in the district will see their annual property tax bills increase by an estimated 12.8%. For example, a homeowner who currently pays $1,000 in property taxes will now pay $1,128.
The district will have 15 years to pay off the bond issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.