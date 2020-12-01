LATTA — The Latta High School girls basketball team had just finished up practice on Saturday and were preparing to open the 2020-21 season at Dale tonight.
The Lady Panthers had finally got healthy and were out of quarantine after the start of their season was delayed due to COVID-19.
Latta was supposed to host Roff on Nov. 10 to get things started. But that contest and games at Dale and at home against Vanoss were scrapped when COVID-19 infiltrated the girls basketball program.
However, moments after Saturday’s practice, Latta boys coach Matt Bryant learned that his team had to be quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus. That meant the start of the season had to be pushed back once again.
“I had finished my practice and the kids were leaving and Matt had come in from scrimmaging at Seminole and he got the call that he had one kid that was sick,” said Latta athletic director and girls basketball coach Bruce Plunk on Sunday. “Matt and the entire team except for the manager and one kid that’s hurt are quarantined until Dec. 9.”
That means both LHS teams will now open the year — knock on wood — at their own Latta Panther Invitational scheduled for Dec. 10-12.
“We’ll be back and open in our tournament. I hope to have that bracket out midweek,” Plunk said.
Washington is one of the teams in that field but their football team is still alive in the Class 2A playoffs so the Warriors might not be ready to go by then.
“That’s kind of the way I’ve explained it to my girls — just be glad our football team is still winning,” he joked.
Latta will lose three games due to the latest quarantine — at Dale tonight (which had been rescheduled from earlier), at home against Byng Friday and at Konawa next Tuesday.
“We haven’t got anything rescheduled yet,” Plunk confirmed. “We’re trying to look at it positive. We’re going to get some games in. If I can’t find dates for those teams, I’ll find somebody.”
Plunk hopes to use Vanoss as what he called a “floater” and play the Wolves at some point this season.
“If they get a cancellation and we get a cancellation on a certain night, we’ll play,” he explained. “We’re not trying to avoid each other. Neither one of us can find a date that matched. But we know there’s probably going to be other cancellations.”
Bryant and his LHS boys team will get one day of practice after the quarantine is over before diving into tournament play.
“Matt is taking a great attitude towards it. He told his kid that it was a pretty good challenge,” Plunk said.
Ada, Byng openers also scrapped
Ada and Byng were also scheduled to open the season tonight. Ada was scheduled to host Heritage Hall and Byng had Lone Grove visiting the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Both Ada clubs are now set to travel to Shawnee on Friday to open the season.
Meanwhile, Byng was also scheduled to play at Latta on Friday but will now get started on Dec. 8 at home against Seminole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.