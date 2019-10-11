The Board of Education of Latta Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the #5 seat on the Latta School Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Pontotoc County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
The Board of Education of Vanoss Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the #5 seat on the Vanoss Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Pontotoc County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
