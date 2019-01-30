'Late Nite Lab' coming to Science Museum

Science Museum Oklahoma is pleased to offer its first sensory-sensitive evening program.
Oklahoma families can animate, automate, build, break and create from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 8 at Science Museum Oklahoma during the latest Late Nite Lab, “Tinker ‘Bout It,” presented by Express Employment Professionals International.
Designed for families with children of all ages, SMO’s Late Nite Lab program offers a variety of unique activities connected to each lab’s theme as well as access to the museum’s permanent exhibits. The night will include shows in the museum’s recently upgraded Kirkpatrick Planetarium at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a Science Live show at 9:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first served basis for all shows.
“Tinker ‘Bout It” will focus on the curiosity-driven, hands-on learning that takes place at the intersection of science, art and technology.
“Things can get loud here. Planned explosions occur here daily. We do some pretty shocking science. Though we are very well known for these, they are not the only experiences we invite our guests to engage in. For this Late Nite Lab, we are purposefully creating another experience, one that encourages participation and discovery without all the loud noises, bright lights and surprises that can be distracting or even startling,” said Clint Stone, vice president for programs at Science Museum Oklahoma.
To make the evening enjoyable for people with sensory sensitivity, the museum is taking steps to minimize overstimulation. Lights in some areas will be dimmed, loud and potentially startling exhibits will be turned off or altered, atmospheric noises will be dampened or eliminated and live shows will be tailored to reduce noise and extreme motions. The museum’s sensory-sensitive kits, which are always available on request, will also be available while supplies last.
“This evening is designed for the entire family to explore the museum in a new way and encourage prolonged engagement with the exhibits and activities,” Stone added.
SMO’s Tinker ‘Bout It Late Nite Lab will take place at the museum, located at 2020 Remington Place in Oklahoma City. Tickets are $18 per person for museum members or $20 for nonmembers, and children under age 3 are free. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door; however, there will be no sales afternoon on Feb. 8.
For more information about the Tinker ‘Bout It Late Nite Lab at Science Museum Oklahoma or to register, call 405-602-3760 or visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/late-nite-labs.
