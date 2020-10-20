STROUD — Allen senior Chad Milne intercepted a pass near the goal line to help the Mustangs preserve a thrilling 30-25 win over Stroud in a fall break home game.
Allen improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in District A-7 play, while Stroud dropped to 1-4 and 0-1.
Wewoka is at the top of the A-7 standings at 4-0 followed by Okemah at 2-1. The Mustangs are third followed by Konawa at 1-1. Allen plays at Wewoka Friday night for a huge district showdown.
The Mustangs didn’t take the lead for good until late in the game. Trailing 25-22, Shawn Husband scored on a 3-yard run and then also converted on a two-point play with 1:52 left in the game. That TD and conversion put host Allen ahead 30-25.
The Tigers came roaring back and were knocking on the goal line door before Milne’s big takeaway to seal the outcome.
“Chad had a big INT at the end of the game. Stroud completed a pass on their next to last drive that was just off Chad’s fingertips. They came back to that same play at the end of the game & he jumped the route to intercept it,” Allen assistant coach Zach Sullivan told The Ada News. “It was one of many big plays that led to a great team win.”
Allen started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown scamper by Emmett Koonce. The PAT kick failed, leaving the Mustangs head 6-0 heading into the second period.
Milne then hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brayden Tatum and Tatum converted a two-point rush to push the AHS advantage to 14-0 with 7:09 left in the second quarter.
Milne — who hadn’t played football since he was a freshman quarterback — finished with six catches for 43 yards and also had four tackles on defense to go along with the clutch interception.
“We had some timely catches by Chad and Emmett, especially down the stretch,” Sullivan said. Emmett had two grabs for 54 yards.
Stroud scored two late second-quarter TD — one on a 50-yard keeper by the quarterback with 1:23 left on the clock — and pulled within 14-13 at halftime.
Allen defenders Brayden Griffith and Tagus Howard teamed up to sack the Stroud quarterback in the end zone for a safety at the 8:40 mark of the third period to give the home team a 16-13 lead.
Tatum then got free for a 20-yard keeper for a TD. The two-point pass was no good, but Allen’s lead ballooned to 22-13 with 5:17 to play in the quarter.
Stroud responded with a touchdown to end the third quarter and another one to begin the fourth frame and surged to a 25-22 lead and set up the dramatic finish.
Allen ended up producing 393 yards of total offense with 290 coming on the ground.
“Offensively, we did a good job staying with blocks. Shawn & Brayden ran the ball well,” Sullivan said.
Husband led the AHS rushing attack, finishing with 150 yards on 27 carries. Tatum added 132 yards on 26 tries. Tatum also completed 9-of-13 passes for 103 yards. Regular freshman starting quarterback Garrett Nix is out with a season-ending knee injury.
Leading the way defensively for the Mustangs was Tagus Howard, who finished with 13 tackled and three sacks. Husband added nine stops and Davyn Wilson followed with six. Jakes Hisaw finished with five tackles and a fumble recovery.
“Stroud runs and throws it well. Defensively, we tried to keep everything in front of us, rally to the football and not get beat deep,” Sullivan said.
