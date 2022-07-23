Only one group enrollment day remains for beginning freshmen at East Central University for the fall semester. The group enrollment day – dubbed “Tiger Enrollment Days” – will give new students a chance to get to know ECU a little bit more before stepping foot on campus in August.
So far, ECU has hosted seven days, enrolling hundreds of students for classes in the fall while showcasing all ECU has to offer.
New students can register for a day at ecok.edu/ASC. Individual enrollment appointments with the Academic Success Center are available as well by calling 580-559-5696.
“We are excited to offer new students the ability to plan their first semester, learn about student organizations and services, and get their student ID card with just one visit to campus,” said Dr. Haley Matlock, director of ECU’s Academic Success Center.
Students are introduced to the variety of student organizations, Greek Life, life on campus, and opportunities such as Honors, study abroad or study away, choir, band and theatre, athletics and so much more.
Important services will be on hand, including health services, counseling, wellness center, accessibility services, tutoring and career services. Incoming freshmen will get a chance to choose classes, obtain their student ID, apply for housing, visit the ECU Bookstore, and finalize any documents.
“We want to make sure every student knows what resources and opportunities we have for them,” Matlock said. “We created Tiger Enrollment Days to help students feel prepared when they arrive on campus for Tiger Prep (orientation) August 12.”
