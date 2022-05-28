David Lassiter is retiring as Superintendent of Pontotoc Technology Center after nearly 10 years at the helm. PTC hosted a luncheon this week to mark the event.
Lassiter is a noted fisherman, so the theme of the party was “Gone Fishing.”
“I was at Allen Schools for 15 years,” Lassiter said Tuesday, “as high school principal and superintendent. I’ve been here (PTC) since September of 2012. I spent that fall as Deputy Superintendent. I took over January 1, 2013.
“It’s been great! PTC’s a great place to work; we’ve got great people, we do great things, we have great adjunct instructors who work for us,” Lassiter added. “That’s one of the great things about technology centers; not only do we have classes for high school students, we also have short term classes for adults. And that really encompasses our whole community. I think that’s why people really buy in to what we do here.”
Lassiter noted that his decade as superintendent has involved some challenges.
“In my ten years, of course the biggest challenge has been COVID,” he added. “Some of our rooms were flooded a year and a half ago.”
The flooding was caused by burst pipes during an unusually cold winter storm in February 2021.
“We are really, just now, almost back to 100%,” he said.
“One of the best things that happened to us is that the community really had buy-in for our millage increase a few years ago,” he said. “That positive response has really put Pontotoc Technology Center in a great position for the future. So we’ve got a brand new building going online the first of August that will allow us to start some new programs.”
Travis Graham is slated to take over as Superintendent of PTC July 1.
