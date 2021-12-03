Larry Patton Auto Sales joins Chamber

Larry Patton Auto Sales recently joined the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.
Located at 631 W Main in Ada, Larry Patton Auto Sales is a one stop shop for buying and financing your next vehicle. Larry keeps new vehicles coming to the lot as fast as he sells them, and offers such a great customer experience from start to finish. Stop by to see him or call him at 580-453-7070 and let him take care of all your car buying needs!
