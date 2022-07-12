A large natural gas line was accidentally breached by City of Ada Street Department workers Tuesday morning in the alley near the intersection of 4th Street and Stockton.
"We have a four-inch steel natural gas line broken," Ada firefighter Brandon Gibney said at the scene.
The Lighthouse Behavior Wellness Center and Traci's Hair Cair were both evacuated. Several surrounding homes appeared to be empty at the time of the incident.
The nearby Ballard Nursing Center was not immediately affected by the situation.
"Because it's a four inch steel line, Summit (the energy company) can't shut it off with a valve," Gibney added. "They'll have to dig it up on both ends, which will take a while."
Evacuees were taken to Irving Community Center, where they could wait in an air-conditioned environment.
A loud hiss could be heard coming from the rupture. The smell of natural gas permeated the area. Firefighters reported being able to smell it from Central Fire Station, which is ten blocks south of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.