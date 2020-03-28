Congress’ economic relief package boosts unemployment insurance benefits by $600 per person for the next four months, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Friday.
“It also extended out the length of unemployment insurance, knowing that we’re going to have additional families that are going to be affected,” he said. “That once we get past the virus, their job will have been lost because the company has been lost.”
The Oklahoma Republican hosted a telephone press conference with reporters to provide an overview of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday and headed to the U.S. House. The House approved the package on a voice vote Friday and sent it to President Trump for his signature.
The package offers a helping hand to individual Americans and their families as well as small businesses and other groups, said U.S. Rep. Tom Cole.
“To help individuals and families weather this storm, the CARES Act provides financial assistance in the form of direct cash payments and unemployment support,” he said in a statement. “The legislation provides unprecedented help to sustain small businesses and their workers, after many businesses on Main Street have been forced to close their doors to comply with the guidance and orders from federal, state, local and tribal officials.”
Economic relief
The legislation, which has been described as the largest aid package in U.S. history, contains several elements designed to stabilize the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key elements of the package include:
• Direct financial relief for individuals in the form of one-time tax rebate checks. The amount will be $1,200 for each American whose income is at or below $75,000 and $2,400 per married couple, along with $500 per child. The aid is reduced for people who earn between $75,000 and $99,000 and ends at $99,000.
• $260 billion to extend unemployment benefits for workers affected by the pandemic.
• $340 billion for emergency supplemental funding for the public health response, including $117 billion for hospitals and veterans’ health care.
• $350 billion to establish a paycheck protection program for small businesses and help keep employees on the payroll.
• $10 billion for Small Business Administration emergency grants of up to $10,000 to help small businesses cover their operating costs.
Lankford said the Internal Revenue Service will send out the relief checks, which are designed to help Americans with the greatest need, within three weeks.
“The IRS, obviously, is set up to receive checks, not send checks, so they’re literally having to flip their system,” he said. “This has been done before, in 2008, but the technology at the IRS has changed since 2008. And so, they’re having to recreate the system there to be able to do it.”
The IRS will ship checks directly to the bank for people who have direct deposit set up for their income tax returns, Social Security payments or disability payments, Lankford said, People who do not have direct deposit may have to wait a little longer, as the IRS will have to send the check to them.
The small-business piece of the puzzle applies to businesses and nonprofit organizations with fewer than 500 employees, Lankford said. Those businesses and organizations may apply to the Small Business Administration for loans of up to $10 million to cover their payroll, but their loan will be forgiven if they do not lay anyone off.
“This is the important difference, because a lot of people say small businesses can’t take out another loan,” Lankford said. “This is actually a grant that is being done through the loan system because the loan system already exists.”
