Landrum retains City Council seat; Allen bond issue passes

Dr. Tré Landrum retained his Ada City Councilmember at Large seat in Tuesday's municipal election.
With 9 of 9 precincts reporting, Landrum received 161 votes, or 55.525%, Jeb Todd received 97 votes, or 33.45%, and Billy Rice received 32 votes, or 11.03%.
In Allen, a $420,000 bond issue to pay for transportation needs passed.
With 6 of 6 precincts reporting, 111 voters, or 70.7%, voted to approve, while 46, or 29%, voted against.
"Truly I am honored and happy to be a part of the team that leads Ada into its future," Landrum said about the Council vote. "Ada has always been 'my town' no matter if I were living in Tulsa, Texas, or Philly. I am proud of what we are doing, and hope to lead Ada in the same great direction."
