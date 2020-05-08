Tre Landrum will serve another year as Ada’s mayor.
During a live-streamed meeting Monday, the Ada City Council voted to reappoint Landrum as mayor and appointed Councilman Randy McFarlin as vice mayor.
The council chooses a new mayor and vice mayor from its ranks each year to serve one-year terms in those roles. Landrum previously served as mayor in 2019-20.
In other business, the Council extended its State of Emergency declaration to May 18. The modifications made to Ada’s emergency management statutes will remain in effect until 10 p.m. May 18, unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds all executive orders relating to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ordinance, as passed Monday, incorporates all provisions of the governor’s executive orders dealing with the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic, but did not include a provision requiring people to wear facial coverings in public. Instead, council members opted to strongly recommend all persons wear “facial coverings” in places where social distancing measures are difficult to practice.
The ordinance extended City Manager Cody Holcomb’s authorization to modify city services “as needed in response to the state of emergency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.