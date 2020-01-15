LandownerFirm and founder Trae Gray recognized for expertise

COAL COUNTY – Trae Gray, founder of the Trae Gray companies, begins 2020 with important recognition from legal peers.
His firm, LandownerFirm PLLC, has been named to the 2020 Best Law Firms in America list by U.S. News & World Report — Best Lawyers in the field of energy law in Oklahoma, and Gray has been named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in America list in practice of energy law in Oklahoma. Also, at the end of 2019, Gray earned an additional accolade when he was named to the 2019 Super Lawyers list for his practice in the areas of energy and natural resources law, alternative dispute resolution and environmental litigation in Oklahoma.
Gray first appeared on the Super Lawyer list as a “Rising Star” in 2016.
This peer recognition underscores Gray’s achievements as a trial lawyer and mediator who has been involved in several of the largest environmental litigation cases in Oklahoma. Of equal importance, Gray utilizes his experience and expertise in natural resources law to provide legal counsel to landowners throughout the U.S. and especially in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Colorado, where he is licensed to practice. Gray maintains offices in Coal County and Tulsa and, as a licensed pilot, he serves clients statewide in the practice of natural resources law.
“It’s a privilege to be included in the Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers lists, especially as these lists are comprised of peer selection,” Gray said. “As a reflection of the work I do on behalf of my clients and referring attorneys, it’s an honor for which I’m grateful.”
Gray’s expertise in natural resources law is based on broad-ranging experience and education. In 2015, he was awarded a master of laws degree in natural resources law from the University of Oklahoma, College of Law, with the added distinction of authoring a thesis on the emerging concept of “pore space” in natural resources law. He earned his juris doctorate degree from Oklahoma City University, School of Law, as well as a master of business administration degree from Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University. Gray also holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural sciences and natural resources from Oklahoma State University.
About Best Lawyers (www.bestlawyers.com)
Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. For the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 8.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 62,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
About Super Lawyers (www.superlawyers.com)
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
About the Trae Gray Companies (www.TraeGray.com)
The Trae Gray Companies are NaturalResourceMediator.com, LandownerFirm.com and GrayFirmPLLC.com. LandownerFirm.com was founded in 2006 by Trae Gray, who maintains a nationwide natural resources practice (as both a trial lawyer and mediator) from his offices in Coal County and Tulsa. He is listed in The Top Trial Lawyers in America as a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum (of which less than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members). He is also included in Super Lawyer and Best Lawyer lists. The firm’s clients include farmers, ranchers, individuals, small and mid-sized businesses and CEOs of major corporations.
