OKLAHOMA CITY — The seventh-ranked Roff High School softball team finally ran out of late-inning magic.
After incredible come-from-behind wins over No. 2 Whitesboro and No. 3 Leedey, the Lady Tigers dropped a narrow 2-1 decision to No. 5 Red Oak Saturday in the championship game of the Class B State Tournament hosted by Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Red Oak claimed the Class B title with a 28-10 record, while runner-up Roff ended its season at 27-10.
“Overall, I’m as proud as I can be of these girls. I’m as proud right now as I would be if we had gold,” said Roff head coach Jason Trimmer. “To do what these kids had to do to even be in this game was remarkable. The odds they overcame to get to the final Saturday of the season and to play on the biggest softball stage in the world leaves me just about speechless. It was a great run.”
It seemed like the talented Lady Eagles had ever close call go their way and a huge defensive stand in the top of the sixth inning might have been the deal-breaker.
With Roff already trailing 2-1, junior Kailyn Gore was hit by a pitch with one out. After Gore stole second, junior Paige Mayfield reached safely on an infield hit to the shortstop and Roff had runners at the corners.
Sophomore Chloe Eldred then hit a fly ball to right field for out No. 2. Gore tagged up and raced toward home on the play. Red Oak freshman outfielder Lexi Ober fired a perfect throw to catcher Kaylee Cannon who applied the tag to Eldred for an inning-ending double play in a bang-bang play at the plate.
“The breaks weren’t there but that’s no excuse,” Trimmer said.
“There were a lot of little things that if we just execute, we get some more runs across. Just some little things we’ve done all year and been successful at,” he continued. “I think nerves got us a little bit when it came to executing those little things today.”
The Lady Tigers were victims of an odd play in the top of the first inning.
Payton Owens singled to lead off the game and went all the way to third on a Red Oak error in the outfield.
With one out, Camden Simon was trying to execute a bunt to get Owens home. During the play, Owens appeared to have scored but Simon was called out on a rare batter interference call and Owens was sent back to third. Danleigh Harris walked with two outs to put runners at the corners, but Red Oak got out of the inning unscathed via a groundout.
Red Oak scored its first run of the contest in the bottom of the second when Ashton Grogan led off with a base hit, stole second and scored on a clutch two-out, RBI single from freshman Abagail Tovar that gave the Lady Eagles and early 1-0 advantage.
Ober doubled to lead off the Red Oak half of the third inning with a double. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cady Mae Ammons and scored on a two-out RBI single by Kacie Bell that gave the Lady Eagle a 2-0 edge.
Roff scored its lone run in the top of the fourth and was left looking for more.
Simon led off with a walk and Harris followed with a base hit. Gore then hit a single to shallow right field that loaded the bases with no outs.
Mayfield then lined an RBI single to right field right that cut the Red Oak lead in half at 2-1.
With one out, Roff freshman Kendra Kirk hit a hard drive back at Bell, Red Oak’s pitcher. The ball glanced off Bell’s glove and went straight to second baseman Courtney Adams, who turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Both pitchers turned in strong performances.
Bell earned the mound win after ending with seven strikeouts, two walks and allowed six hits and one earned run. Harris struck out two, walked none for Roff and also surrendered six hits while giving up two earned runs.
Mayfield and Owens both finished with two hits apiece for the Lady Tigers. Owens went 2-for-4 from the top of the RHS lineup, while Mayfield ended 2-for-3 with her team’s only RBI. Harris and Gore had the only other Roff hits.
Grogan led Red Oak at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Ober also hit a double for the winners.
The search will have to continue for Roff’s first-ever fastpitch state championship. Trimmer said he was glad to be along for the ride with the Lady Tigers on their journey to the runner-up finish.
“I’ve been a part of some pretty awesome things being a Roff Tiger, as a player and coach, but the pride that I have felt being around these girls the last couple of days just about trumps it all,” he said.
