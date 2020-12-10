DUNCAN — Ada raced out to a 15-1 lead and cruised past Duncan 50-29 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 2-0 on the young season. Duncan fell to 0-3 with all three losses coming to ranked teams (Class 5A No. 4 Ardmore and Class 5A No. 10 Lawton MacArthur).
Unfortunately, the night didn’t feature all good news for Ada. Senior standout Landyn Owens suffered a hand injury early in the contest, sat out for a few minutes and returned to the court to score a game-high 14 points. She also had six rebounds and three steals.
X-rays were taken of the injury Wednesday morning and it was determined Owens had fractured two fingers. She is expected to miss approximately two weeks of playing time.
“She toughed it out and shot the ball pretty well when she returned,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
The Lady Cougars are set to compete in the Bishop 2020 Bishop Kelley Invitational this week. Ada meets the host Lady Comets (No. 18 in Class 5A) at 7 p.m tonight in a first-round contest.
Ada led Duncan 26-9 at halftime.
Shayla Wofford also reached double figures for the Lady Cougars with 10 points and yanked down eight rebounds. Amaya Frizell followed with eight and Makaviya Nelson followed with six. Carizma Nelson and Jaiden Stevenson added five points apiece.
Alexus Hamilton added six rebounds for the visitors.
“We played pretty well at times. We still have to clean up some things, but we got better today,” Jennings said.
No Duncan player reached double digits. Alexis Giles paced the Lady Demons with six points.
