Lacy joins The Women's Clinic as newest midwife

There’s never been a better time to have a baby, at least as far as The Women’s Clinic is concerned. That’s because, with the new addition of Charlee Lacy, its midwifery team is stronger than ever.
Lacy, a Certified Nurse Midwife and Registered Nurse, joins a celebrated team of locally based midwives while bring her own unique perspective to the mix. Lacy joins Tamár Windsor, Natasha Estep, and Rachel Sloan – all Certified Nurse Midwives – as the fourth member of the team.
“I love the impact a midwife has in caring for women,” Lacy said. “When we support women with their healthcare needs, we’re investing in women, babies, and families. The entire community is strengthened when we provide women with excellent midwifery care.”
Lacy brings a wealth of experience to The Women’s Clinic. In addition to raising four children of her own, she has worked in an intensive care unit in one of Oklahoma City’s busiest hospitals, private practice, and a birth center. She also has experience in home births as well as a variety of clinical experiences associated with the Indian Health System and a military base.
“I have been on a journey with every woman in my care,” Lacy said. “My skills, knowledge, and experience have all provided me with some beautiful personal and professional relationships. These experiences have given me a perspective on the importance of putting women first in health care. I love caring for women – during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.”
Lacy decided to become a Certified Nurse Midwife because she believes a woman deserves to have someone at her side who will sincerely listen and offer the best choices for her care, regardless of which stage she finds herself in the reproductive cycle. The same individualized care applies outside the reproductive cycle as well.
“Being a midwife is more than just catching babies,” Lacy said. “That part is so special to me, but when a woman chooses a midwife, she is also choosing a trusting, intimate, yet professional relationship. We listen, encourage, support, and empower the women for whom we care.”
The philosophy behind The Women’s Clinic appeals to Lacy as a midwife, as a mother, and as a woman. She said she is “excited and honored” to join the midwifery team and looks forward to serving the women – and families – in this area.
“I hope every woman in the communities we serve will to get to experience the knowledgeable, compassionate care this team provides,” she said. “As midwives, we want women to be involved in their own health care. I want the women I serve to know they have power when it comes to their choices and birth experiences. Women are the real experts when caring for their bodies and their babies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.