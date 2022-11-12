A Konawa woman was killed and a Konawa man injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 39 at Propane Road, approximately 1 mile northwest of Konawa.
Shelby Gentry, 22, of Konawa, was killed when her 2013 Chevrolet Camaro collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob Stewart, 23, also of Konawa.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Snyder of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A, Stewart was westbound on State Highway 39, and Gentry was eastbound when Gentry crossed the centerline into the westbound lanes. Stewart attempted to avoid Gentry’s vehicle by departing the roadway to the right and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Both vehicles came to rest on opposite sides of the roadway. Gentry was pinned for approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes before being extricated by the Konawa Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
Gentry was pronounced deceased by the medical examiner due to head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm, and leg injuries, then transported by Swearingen Funeral Home to their office in Seminole.
Stewart was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada, treated and released with head, trunk internal and arm injuries.
Trooper Snyder was assisted by Trooper Wright of Troop S, Trooper Fortner of Troop F, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Konawa Police Department, Konawa Fire Department, and Mercy EMS.
