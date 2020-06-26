Konawa woman hospitalized in Wednesday shooting

A Konawa woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot, police say.
Konawa Police Chief Lacie Collier said a 32-year-old woman was shot around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of W. Main Street in Konawa. The victim was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.
Collier said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.