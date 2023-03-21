Konawa woman dies in crash

A Konawa woman died Sunday due to injuries she received in a two-vehicle wreck in southern Seminole County.
The wreck occurred at about 9:43 a.m. on U.S. 377 where the highway intersects with County Road EW 1400 at Vamoosa Cemetery.
Lisa Smith, 59, of Konawa was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tim Baker.
Baker said 34-year-old Kristy Zapata-Gutierrez of Konawa was driving a 2013 Nissan east on the county road when she failed to stop at a stop sign. She drove onto the highway and into the path of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup driven south on 377 by Clayton Myers, 32, of Decatur, Texas.
Smith was a passenger in the Nissan. Her body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
Zapata-Gutierrez was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada with head and trunk internal injuries. She was listed as stable.
Another passenger in the Nissan, Teresa Casey, 49, of Konawa, was also taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with head and trunk internal injuries. She, too, was listed as stable.
Myers and two passengers in the pickup, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, also from Decatur, Texas, were not injured.
Baker said all occupants of the pickup were wearing safety restraints, while Zapata-Gutierrez was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt in the Nissan.
Baker listed the cause of the crash and Zapata-Gutierrez’s condition as “under investigation,” and listed Myers’ condition as “apparently normal.”
Seminole County sheriff’s deputies, Konawa Fire and EMS and Seminole Lighthorse police also responded.
