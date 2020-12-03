The City of Konawa announced recently their plans to go ahead with their annual Christmas parade. The event is slated for Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Konawa.
"We have a person who looks like Santa Claus who will be there," organizer Chris Donnelly said Tuesday. "His wife looks like Mrs. Claus."
Donnelly said he preferred not to give the real names of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Participants are encouraged to throw candy.
"We have a special event this year for best dressed dog," Donnelly said. "I have my dog John entered and I saw today that there is another entry. The first to third prizes are being donated by Whoop-T-Doo Groomers in Ada.
"We'll have free cookies, coffee and hot chocolate," he said. "If I can get the right donations we'll have secret Santas giving away free stuff in the crowds. We'll be having a 'best mask' contest too."
"Konawa doesn't have a mask ordinance, but we're promoting masks," Donnelly added, concerning coronavirus precautions. "People will stay within small groups of people they know, plus it's going to be outdoors."
Entry is free and the entry forms are at city hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.