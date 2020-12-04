Konawa resident graduates from Oklahoma Baptist University

One Konawa resident received a degree during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Winter Commencement Saturday, Nov. 21, inside Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on the OBU campus in Shawnee. The ceremony was divided into three separate events in order to facilitate social distancing.
Dr. Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, delivered the commencement address to undergraduate students for two morning ceremonies.
Dr. Nathan Mellor, author, executive coach, and CEO of Oklahoma City based Strata Leadership, LLC, delivered the commencement address during the Graduate College ceremony in the afternoon.
Graduates, with academic majors and scholastic predicates, include: Cheasa Coon (Konawa), sports ministry major.
Students graduate summa cum laude for maintaining at least a 3.95 grade point average. Students who maintain at least a 3.70 GPA are designated magna cum laude. Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude. Those who complete the requirements of the University’s Honors program graduate “with honors.”
The program also included induction of the graduates into the OBU Alumni Association. OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas presented a charge to the graduates.
To watch video of the Winter Commencement or for more information on OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.
With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,763, with students from 35 states and 34 other countries.
OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 28 consecutive years and Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years.
OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. The Wall Street Journal ranks OBU second in the nation for student engagement among all U.S. colleges and universities.
Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 16 consecutive years.
