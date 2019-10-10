Konawa Public School patrons shot down the district’s plans to issue $8.16 million in bonds for capital improvements Tuesday.
The final tally showed 351 people voting against the measure and 197 voting for it, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Approximately 64% of voters opposed the measure, while a little more than 35% supported it.
School bond issues must receive at least 60% of the vote in order to succeed.
Konawa Superintendent Cory Ellis did not return a voicemail message seeking comment Wednesday.
The district proposed issuing $8.16 million in bonds to finance a variety of projects, including:
• Renovating and repairing the baseball and softball fields, which would have included refurbishing dugouts and installing new lights, irrigation systems and a scoreboard.
• Building a new athletic complex.
• Remodeling the pre-kindergarten and elementary playgrounds.
• Buying new band uniforms.
District officials hoped the completed projects would make it easier to attract more students, thus reversing a recent decline in enrollment.
If the bond issue had passed, the district would have sold bonds in increments each year for 10 years, The district would have had 12 years to retire the bonds.
The bond issue would have caused property taxes to rise for homeowners living within the district’s boundaries. Seminole County patrons would have seen their annual tax bills increase by about 9%, and Pottawatomie County patrons’ tax bills would have risen by about 8.3%.
