A Konawa man who was walking along U.S. Highway 377 Thursday afternoon was killed when he entered the road and was struck by a vehicle.
Jimmy Frank, 44, was headed south on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 377 near Konawa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. At the same time, Ada resident Bryan Kelley was southbound on U.S. 377 in a 1996 Chevy truck.
As Kelley approached, Frank walked into the road, according to the OHP report. Kelley swerved to the left but was unable to avoid Frank.
Frank was pronounced dead at the scene, but Kelley was not injured.
Kelley’s truck was equipped with seat belts, which were in use, according to the OHP report. The truck was also equipped with airbags, which were not deployed.
