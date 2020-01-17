A Konawa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning on old state Highway 99, half a mile north of Konawa.
Brandon Blevins was walking north on the road’s southbound shoulder shortly before noon Thursday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. He raised his hands and ran in front of a 2019 pickup truck, which was southbound on old SH 99.
Maud resident Howard Sexton, who was driving the truck, attempted to avoid Blevins but struck him, according to the report.
Blevins, 18, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition with multiple injuries. He was not listed as a patient Thursday afternoon, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Sexton, 66, was not injured.
Sexton was apparently in normal condition at the time of the accident and was using his seatbelt, according to the report. His airbags were not deployed.
The report cited Blevins’ actions as the cause of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.