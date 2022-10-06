A Konawa man was seriously injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash northbound on State Highway 102 at Rattlesnake Hill Road, approximately 2 miles east and 5 miles south of Pink, Okla. in Pottawatomie County.
Billy Sharber, 61, of Konawa, was driving a 2007 Western Star truck when the vehicle had a tire blow out and departed the roadway to the left. The truck then struck a culvert, coming to rest in the culvert. Sharber was ejected thru the windshield, coming to rest just outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.
Sharber was transported by Mediflight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal, trunk external, arm, leg, and head injuries.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Snyder of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A, the cause of the crash was unsafe tires.
Snyder was assisted by Trooper Brian Landers of Troop S, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Department, Pink Fire Department, Mediflight and React EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.