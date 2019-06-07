A Konawa man was injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run incident on state Highway 39, about 1.6 miles east of Konawa.
An unknown vehicle was westbound on SH 39, approaching a hill crest, at about 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The vehicle swerved right and struck Konawa resident Afton Millican, who was trying to stop traffic, then continued heading west.
The OHP report described the vehicle as a passenger car, possibly blue or black, with damage to the left front side.
Millican, 65, suffered arm and internal injuries and was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to the OHP. Information about his condition was not available Thursday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Troop D Headquarters at 918-423-3636.
