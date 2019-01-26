Beginning in August 2018, Konawa Public Schools began a 1:1 program for all students in grades 4 through 12. This means that each student is given a Chromebook for their usage throughout the school year. The students in grades 4 and 5 keep their Chromebooks at school, but students in grades 6 through 12 are permitted to take their device home daily. At Konawa Schools, we feel that being ahead of the curve in technology is very important, and it allows our teachers to present material in many unique and creative ways.
Mrs. Lampkin teaches sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade language arts and reading at Konawa Middle School. Each student having a Chromebook has been beneficial in many ways.
She is now able to give assignments virtually, and the students have access to everything immediately, even if they are absent. The Chromebooks are also great for reading short stories. Mrs. Lampkin will attach the PDF version of a story to each student’s Google Classroom, rather than spending hours at the copy machine making booklets. She will also add the audiobook to the assignment as well to accommodate struggling readers. Not only are the Chromebooks helpful in teaching literature, but they have also made essay writing much easier.
At the end of each school year, eighth-grade students in the state of Oklahoma are given a writing test on computers where they are expected to write a five-paragraph essay. In the past, when teaching students to write an essay, Mrs. Lampkin would have to set aside specific days to use the computer lab, which was often already booked. Now that each student has their own personal laptop, they can research and type all while in the classroom.
Chromebooks have the capability to do so much, and they have become a huge asset to our school. They have given Mrs. Lampkin the opportunity to breathe new life into the objectives she teaches year after year.
Mrs. Baldwin teaches fourth- and fifth-grade social studies and math enrichment at Konawa Elementary School. The benefits of each student having their own Chromebook starts every day and every hour when students begin their math enrichment.
Each student uses their Chromebook to work on a math program that enriches the students’ lesson that they are receiving in their math class. They are able to work on their own level and at their own pace, which helps the students to build confidence in their math curriculum. After the students complete their math enrichment assignment, the students then are able to use their Chromebooks for our social studies curriculum.
The students all have access to our social studies curriculum online. When using the social studies curriculum online, it offers an audio version of the stories that we are reading, which helps accommodate our struggling readers. It also features pictures and/or videos of primary and secondary sources that help enrich the social studies lesson. Now that each student has their own personal Chromebook, students are able to complete assignments and quizzes online. In case of a student’s absence, notes/assignments/quizzes are online so they can access them and complete any makeup work.
Our students having access to Chromebooks allows students to be further enriched in many subject areas, which allows a deeper understanding of the objectives that are being taught.
Mrs. Rogers teaches algebra II, geometry, and pre-calculus at Konawa High School. She uses Chromebooks in her classroom daily. Her students receive their vocabulary and/or theorems they need for each day’s lesson via Google Classroom.
Mrs. Rogers also sends the assignment to the students’ Chromebooks using Google Classroom. This allows the students direct access to vital information, even if they happen to miss class. Additionally, Mrs. Rogers is able to screenshot the lesson she teaches from the Interactive Whiteboard Software and send the lesson notes to students who missed class. This reduces the impact of missed instruction time.
In addition to the use of Chromebooks for instruction, students are able to use them to practice mathematics concepts on interactive websites. These websites provide immediate feedback, and the concepts help them improve their understanding of the class material, provide intervention and enrichment for students differing skill levels, and practice for the ACT.
The Chromebooks provide a means for Mrs. Rogers to assign tasks, quizzes and tests directly to each student, allowing for further differentiation of instruction and material. Oftentimes, assignments, quizzes and tests provide students with immediate feedback. This benefits the students so they do not need to wait to see what they did correctly or incorrectly and can receive intervention before misunderstanding is deep-rooted. Overall, the addition of Chromebooks to Mrs. Rogers’ classroom has provided multiple avenues to positively impact her students’ success in mathematics.
