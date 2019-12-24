Mrs. Adkins’
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a karaoke with 2 microphones and can I please have a big karaoke. Please and thank you Santa and Elfs.
Love, Denim
Dear Santa, I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a toy kitchen, food to cook with, basketball and softball equipment, and a stuffed animal flamingo.
Love, Shelby
Dear Santa, My name is Delilah and I want a wooden dollhouse with furniture with 3 stories. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Delilah
Dear Santa, What I want for Christmas is a Little Jeff puppet, an electric eye, a Nintendo switch, a Goosebumps video game.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa, I want a barbie doll, makeup, paints, barbie doll house, a pillow, a blanket,a puppy, and clothes.
Love, Jaleigh
Dear Santa, I want toy knuckles, and a big bag full of $1,000, a dog, a computer,a knife, a toy sonic, and Little Jeff puppet, and a laptop.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa, I want a LOL doll, LOL house, LOL glamper, LOL OMG doll, LOL surprise box, LOL new series mall, and a little creature mall, and a pool.
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa, I want a drone for Christmas that flies 20 ft with a camera and lights that are red and the color is red, with a honing button that has a bottom that lands.
Love, Blake
Dear Santa, What I want for Christmas is ring pops, baby eraser, and new clothes, and shoes, and a 5 surprise (3 of them), and Barbie house, and Dog Man books, and a baby book, and a toy called LOL dolls (4 of them), and $100, a LOL house, LOL mall.
Love, Aziza
Dear Santa, I want a toy, I want a toy gun, I want a semi, I want a big hay toy, a small hay toy, a remote control car.
Love, Mayson
Dear Santa, I want a teddy bear, a LOL doll, and a pillow for Christmas.
Love, Aurora
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie Dream house, a LOL glamper, a LOL Box, an OMG doll, a teacher barbie, a LOL maze, a Chelsea doll, an Ana and Elsie doll.
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa, I really want a new bike, I also want a new XBOX, and books, an electric scooter, a new skateboard, a new board game, a new coat, and a new crayon box.
Love, Dystan
Dear Santa, I want a nintendo switch, a computer, a puppy, and a drone. Merry Christmas!
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa, I want a LOL doll, an electric car, a new unicorn, and a remote control car.
Love, Lona
Dear Santa, I want a bike for Christmas, and a tablet, a barbie, a crayon box, XBOX, LOL city, phone, piggy bank, a lantern, a backpack, squishy, a coloring book, a book, and a ball.
Love, Melody
Dear Santa, How have you been? I would like a blue saddle.
Your friend, Airiana
Dear Santa, I want a military jet, a Fortnite game, a new bike, a skateboard, and Fortnight ax.
Love, Micco
Dear Santa, I want a toy dog, and a roller skate, a phone, a toy shotgun, and a Nerf gun.
Love, Leum
Mrs. Kuestersteffen’s Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Scruff a Love and a bicycle. And I want to know how much snow is there at the North Pole? I want to have a Merry Christmas and I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Emma K.
Dear Santa, I want an iphone 7 and 11 and a tablet. How is Rudolph? I wish for my mom to have a present.
I love Santa.
Lecisha T.
Dear Santa, I want a drill. I want a drill kit please. Thank you for the things you do for us, Santa. How is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus?
Love, Ruger Wayne B.
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph the reindeer and Santa Claus doing? I want a remote control car.
Love, Logan C.
Dear Santa, I am Knox. For Christmas I would like an iphone 11. My sister wants a teapot, :) lol.
How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love, Knox W.
Dear Santa, I would like an iphone 11 please. I would like a new bike please. And how is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus? And I wish for Audree to have new decorations for her room.
Love, Jaycee O.
Dear Santa, I want a Titan Nerf Gun. I wish my sister gets 3 things she wants. How are the reindeer?
Love, Kale M.
Dear Santa, I want a big Thor hammer. Have a happy Christmas Santa Claus.
Love, Jaxon N.
Dear Santa, I would like a trampoline. I would like NBA 2K20. I would like a nerf gun. How is Rudoph? I hope Trey can get some tools.
Love, Ryland L.
Dear Santa, How is Miss Santa? I want to give daggers to my brother Kenneth. I want to get nunchucks. I want to give my brother Jessy a balancing bar. I want to give my brother Keith two swords.
Love, David H.
Dear Santa, I want a gun that shoots spitballs and a drone. I wonder how the reindeer are? I wish Tyler gets a drone too.
Love, Brodie A.
Dear Santa, I would like to shoot another deer for my dad and family. I want army action figures please. My sisters want a stroller. How is Rudolph?
Love, Tyler
Dear Santa, How is Miss Claus doing? I want a barbie van and a barbie doll. My sister wants a new tablet.
Love, Emery B.
Dear Santa, What I would like for Christmas is a horse. How is Mrs. Claus doing? How is Rudolph doing? How are you doing? I would like to have a puppy. I wish my sister will have a good life.
Love, Kendyl M.
Dear Santa, How are you and your wife? I hope you and your wife have a great day. I love school so much. It is so nice of you getting us presents. I love you Santa and I hope you love all of us.
Love, Justice S.
Dear Santa, How are you? I would like a phone. I would like if you could get jaycee a phone too, please. How is Mrs. Claus? How much snow is there? I love you so much. Have a good year.
Love, Audree S.
Dear Santa, I want a LOL home. I want a lot of LOL dolls. I wish my brother could get a hat. I want to know if Rudolph is fine?
Love, Scarlett D.
Dear Santa, I wish for a drone. How is Mrs. Claus? How much snow are you getting at the North Pole?
Love, Bryson S.
Dear Santa, How is Rudolph doing? Do you remember me? I would like to have a new TV. I will stay up all night for you. I want to ride in your sleigh please. Thank you so much.
Love, Sophie M.
