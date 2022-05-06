An unoccupied church was completely destroyed early Thursday morning in Konawa.
The building on the northwest corner of State and Fourth was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.
“It was fully engulfed when we showed up,” Konawa Fire Department Lt. Ray Lemmings said.
“We got the first call at 6:13 a.m.,” he said. “It was an empty structure that they were trying to rebuild as a rehab center, I think. It was an old church. The owner was working on trying to rebuild it.”
There were thunderstorms in the area at the time of the fire, but Lemmings wouldn’t speculate about the cause of the blaze.
“There was no electricity or gas connected to it,” Lemmings added.
Workers from the City of Konawa used a backhoe to work to extinguish what remained of the embers.
“Right now, we’ve got the City trying to push it in on itself,” Lemmings said. “We’re going to let it clean itself up. It’s a sad situation, but it’s all you can do.”
The Byng Fire Department was summoned to assist in fighting the fire, but found the structure “on the ground” when they arrived, so they returned to their fire station.
