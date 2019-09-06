Konawa BPA celebrates BPA/DECA Night with the Dodgers

From the left, Konawa BPA students Tava Cameron, Treyton Powell, Ana Armenta, Christian Wright, Franchesca Weston, Tayla deKoning, Tatiana Amador and Kalli Davis recently attended BPA/DECA Night with the Dodgers in Oklahoma City.

 Shelley McGehee | Konawa Public Schools

