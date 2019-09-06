From the left, Konawa BPA students Tava Cameron, Treyton Powell, Ana Armenta, Christian Wright, Franchesca Weston, Tayla deKoning, Tatiana Amador and Kalli Davis recently attended BPA/DECA Night with the Dodgers in Oklahoma City.
Shelley McGehee | Konawa Public Schools
Konawa BPA celebrates BPA/DECA Night with the Dodgers
Konawa BPA students Tava Cameron, Treyton Powell, Ana Armenta, Christian Wright, Franchesca Weston, Tayla deKoning, Tatiana Amador and Kalli Davis recently attended BPA/DECA Night with the Dodgers in Oklahoma City.
ADA [ndash] Our Savior, Jesus Christ, has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through his servant Charlette. Charlette Lee Brackeen was born Feb. 20, 1953, in Waco, Texas. She received the gift of h…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.