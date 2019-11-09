The Konawa American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70 once again will be hosting its annual Veterans Day breakfast for all local veterans and their families.
In the past, the breakfast was held at the Walter Wise Hut in Konawa. But this year’s event will be Monday at the First United Methodist Church Youth Center, “The Rock,” at 115 N. Konawa St., east of the Konawa School bus barn.
The free breakfast will honor all veterans and their families. Serving times are from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The menu will consist of scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, along with coffee, milk and orange juice.
All breakfast and local business donations will go to assist the American Legion of Konawa in its upkeep of the Walter Wise Hut.
