Kober brings 'Homegrown' comedy to ECU

“Homegrown” comedy is coming to East Central University’s hometown.
ECU hosts Jen Kober’s “Homegrown” comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on campus.
Part stand-up comedian and part storyteller – with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll — Kober is known for her uniquely musical, uproarious live performances, as well as for her work on television comedies like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Middle” and “Anger Management.”
Always an entertainer, Kober began her comedy career as a child, performing made-up skits for her friends and family. In adulthood, her stage career blossomed through original, food-related song parody performance. In her live shows, Kober captures the audience’s attention in a phenomenally funny, multifaceted performance. Her performance contains adult content.
In 2016, Kober won National Public Radio’s Snap Judgement Comedic Performance of the Year award for her Girl Scout cookie story, which went viral upon its release earlier that year.
Tickets are available through the ECU Box Office online at www.ecok.edu/hbffac-box-office or by calling 580-559-5751. An adult ticket is $10; a ticket for ECU alumni or seniors is $9; a child’s ticket is $5; and there is no charge for ECU students, faculty and staff.
