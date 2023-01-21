MANCHESTER, NH (01/13/2023)-- Dayton Knighten of Ada (74820) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.