Kiwanis train to run for final season

Weather permitting, the Kiwanis Train in Wintersmith Park will begin it’s final season this Friday evening, May 28, from 6 p.m. 9 p.m., and weekends for the rest of the season.
The Kiwanis train made its first run in July 1958. After 63 years it will be retired at the end of this season and replaced by a completely new train. The group anticipates opening for the new train in May of 2022.
The group urges everyone to join them Friday evening, and as often as you can this summer for train and carousel rides, popcorn, Icees, and bid the current train farewell.
