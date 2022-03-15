The engine of the Kiwanis Wintersmith Express train arrived in Ada Friday.
The two passenger car sections are expected to arrive early this week.
All three sections of the train will be placed in storage in advance of installation of the track and station in Wintersmith Park later this year.
Those wishing to the donate to support the train can do so online at https://adachamber.com/save-the-train/ or by mail at Ada Chamber of Commerce Foundation, PO Box 248, Ada, OK, 74821.
Donations are tax-deductible and donations of $100 or more will be recognized on a donor board in the loading platform area.
