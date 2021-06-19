The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada has announced the schedule for Ada’s Independence Day celebration. The events are slated for Monday, July 5 in Wintersmith Park.
The day begins with the Fireball Classic half marathon start at 6 a.m., 10k run start at 6:30 a.m., 5k start at 6:45 a.m., and a kids race and fitness walk event, sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.
Kiddie Games start at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Ada Lions Club.
Train rides, mini gold, and carousel rides will begin at 11 a.m., sponsored by Kiwanis of Greater Ada
Sno Cones, soft drinks, nachos, hot dogs and other goodies will be available beginning at 11 a.m., sponsored by Kiwanis of Greater Ada.
Family Games start at 1 p.m., and are sponsored by the Ada Lions Club.
The Ada Fire Department’s water works games will begin at 3 p.m. According to Don Mauch of the Kiwanis club, "Everybody gets wet!"
Ada's traditional fireworks display is slated for dusk.
"We will have a spectacular fireworks display over Wintersmith Lake," Mauch added. "The fireworks are paid for 100% by community donations, and are coordinated by the Kiwanis of Greater Ada."
The event is open to everyone and there is no admission charge.
Anyone with questions can call Don Mauch at 580-332-9539, or Bob Vavricka at 580-421-5779.
