Kiwanis Club to host Putt-Putt tournament Saturday

The Diamond K Kiwanis Club of Ada is hosting its second annual Putt Putt Tournament Saturday at Wintersmith Park. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and early registration will begin at 9 a.m.
The entry fee to play in the tournament is $5 for adults. There will be no fee for kids 12 years of age and younger to play. There are three flights that will be played; single, doubles, and adult and child. The winner(s) of each flight will be awarded a prize of $50, plus a championship trophy.
The purpose of this tournament is to fund projects that will benefit the youth of Ada and Pontotoc County.
Some of the projects that the Diamond K Kiwanis have sponsored in the past include presenting funds to Ada, Byng, Latta and Stonewall school districts to be used for purchasing supplies.
Scholarships have been presented to teachers to purchase classroom sets of books. Donations have been made to Cornerstone Ranch and Ada Boys and Girls Club to support the youth and the programs of these organizations. The Diamond K Kiwanis purchased and installed the playground equipment for Mama T’s.
We have been involved with the Ada Early Childhood Center this school year, reading each Friday to the kindergarten classes. Each child was presented a new book the first semester. In February, each child was given a small American flag after listening to a book about the many ways we honor our flag.
An Ada High School Key Club, a Kiwanis high school organization, was established and supported by our Diamond K group this year. We support and aid each other with our service projects.
The Diamond K Kiwanis organization presents the Polar Express in Wintersmith Park each Christmas. This year, a hayride was made available in addition to the carousel. Hot chocolate and cookies are served to all. This Christmas event is provided free of charge to the community.
It takes money and lots of volunteers to make these projects for our youth become reality. A huge thank-you to the individual sponsors and to the corporate sponsors of our second annual Putt Putt Tournament.
Come to Wintersmith Park Saturday morning and have some fun, “Kiwanis” style, by playing putt-putt golf. The train and carousel will be available for rides Saturday during the tournament. The concession stand will be open with the usual refreshments of soft drinks, snow cones and popcorn. We will also offer coffee, doughnut holes, hot dogs and chips. See you at the park Saturday morning!
