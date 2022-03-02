Kirsten Olds to speak at Lockmiller Lecture

Dr. Kirsten Olds will deliver East Central University’s Annual Lockmiller Lecture in Art History on Thursday, March 3, at 4 p.m. in the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center courtyard, also known as the Sculpture Garden.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Olds will be presenting “Hoaxes of the 70s.” She is the associate dean and an associate professor at the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tulsa. Her research focuses on artists’ groups in the 1970s who – through mail art, video and performance works – created collaborative networks as alternatives to mainstream forms of display and dissemination in the art world. Olds also researches theories of race, gender, sexuality and visual culture.
Olds received her PhD at the University of Michigan where she also earned her master’s degree. She is affiliated with the Oklahoma Visual Artist Coalition; Society for Literature, Science and the Arts; Mid-Atlantic Popular/American Culture Association; Oklahoma Conference of Art Historians; and College Art Association.
This lecture was established, through an endowment, in honor of David Lockmiller and his interest in art history. Lockmiller is the father of former ECU professor Dr. Carlotta Lockmiller.
For more information on the Lockmiller Lecture or the Department of Art at ECU, contact Dr. Brad Jessop at bjessop@ecok.edu or 580-559-5353.
